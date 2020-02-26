Device developed for ASD closure

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

26 February 2020

The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) has developed an indigenous occlusion device for the non-surgical closure of Atrial Septal Defect (ASD), a congenital heart condition.

The device has been developed by the Technical Research Centre for Biomedical Devices functioning under the Bio Medical Technology (BMT) wing of the SCTIMST, an official release said on Monday. ASD is a common congenital condition wherein there is a hole on the septum separating the upper chambers (right and left atria) of the heart. ASD is a developmental defect and in most cases the cause is unknown. In a child with ASD, the amount of blood that flows through the lungs increases and over time it may cause damage to the blood vessels in the lungs. This can cause problems in adulthood.

Occlusion device

Though in some cases the defect may resolve itself as the child grows, in many cases, an open heart surgery might be required. Non-surgically, the hole can be closed by cardiac catheterisation and using an occlusion device to plug the hole.

At present, this non-surgical closure is done using an imported occlusion device costing ₹60,000. The device, indigenously developed by the SCTIMST, is Nitinol-based (an alloy of nickel and titanium). It does away with the two common problems with ASD closure devices -- device migration and atrial roof erosion. Application has been submitted for getting the Indian patent for it.

The device was developed by a project team with Sujesh Sreedharan, an engineer with the BMT wing, as the technical project investigator and Bijulal S., Professor, Cardiology, as the clinical project investigator.