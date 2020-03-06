Development issues proposed at seminar in Kerala

Host of opinions on what the city should be in five years were put forward at Vikasanotsavam 2020, being organised by the District Planning Committee, on Thursday.

A seminar on city development ‘Ananthapuri 2020-2025’ organised as part of Vikasanotsavam saw novel ideas being proposed. On the changes required in the city, Finance Commission chairperson S.M. Vijayanand said a mechanism to measure the quality of air in the city was required. A local investors’ meet should be organised for the city’s development.

Kerala Institute of Local Administration director Joy Elamon said facilities should be in place for ensuring the health of the youth.

Haritha Keralam Mission vice chairperson T.N. Seema who spoke on the topic ‘Women-friendly city’ stressed the need for an environment in which women could move around safely, even at night. Mayor K. Sreekumar who presented the development framework said the city Corporation was taking steps to transform Thiruvananthapuram into a hi-tech city without losing its identity and heritage.