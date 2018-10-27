Detailed survey of Killi river from Nov 1

more-in

The city Corporation is planning to conduct a detailed survey to have an accurate picture of the banks of the Killi river all through the 13 km that it passes through the city.

The survey, which is scheduled to begin on November 1, will be used to prepare digitised maps showing all the constructions, waste dumps, streams that flow into it, open spaces and places with need for surveillance cameras.

“We plan to conduct the survey within an area of 50 metres from the bank on either side. So, that means, we will be carrying out the survey for a total distance of 26 km. It would give us a clear idea of the major waste dumping spots, the nature of the waste being dumped, the amount of waste and the points of waste water discharge to the river. This data would enable us to prepare a Detailed Project Report for waste management and formulate remedial measures. For example, we can try to have an aerobic bin near an area where there are homes without adequate waste management facilities," said a Corporation official.

A mobile application has been developed for the purpose, for the surveyors to key in the geo-tagged data. The survey is expected to be completed in two weeks.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will inaugurate a training programme on Saturday morning at the Killi River city Mission office in the Corporation office, for volunteers who will carry out the survey.

A meeting chaired by Mayor V.K.Prasanth on Friday decided to complete the cleanup activities by December and declare the completion of the first phase of the Killi River Mission on January 1 next year.

Schedule

A detailed schedule has been prepared for the execution of the Killi river city mission. The activities will culminate in a mega cleaning drive on December 22, in which the Corporation expects 25,000 people to participate.