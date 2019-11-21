Department to take a closer look at BIS study

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) study that pegged piped drinking water supplied in the State capital as below par has failed to convince the State Water Resources Department.

The department has decided to take a closer look at the BIS study, Water Resources Minister K. Krishnankutty said. As part of this, the department intends to convene a meeting on Thursday. “The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) is unaware of the locations from where the samples were collected,” the Minister said.

According to the study, all ten samples from Thiruvananthapuram had failed to meet quality parameters for turbidity, aluminium, and coliform.

Ten locations

A close look at the study shows that BIS had chosen ten locations, some of which fell outside the Thiruvananthapuram city limits: ‘ISRO PO’, Kazhakuttam, Medical College, Muttada, Nemom, Neyyattinkara, Ambalamukku, Nalanchira, Karakulam, and Vattapara.

Samples from ‘ISRO PO’ did not conform to the safe levels set for aluminium and coliform, while the samples from Medical College, Nemom, Neyyatinkara, Nalanchira, and Ambalamukku failed to meet the criterion for aluminium.

Coliform levels were high in samples from Kazhakuttam and Muttada.

BIS has cited both turbidity and alumnium as the problems in water collected from Karakulam and Vattappara.

Ram Vilas Paswan, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, had released the study, which scanned tap water quality in State capitals, in New Delhi on Saturday.

According to it, Mumbai has the safest tap water while Delhi had the worst.