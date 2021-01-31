Delhi firm to prepare master plan for sewerage revamp

‘Plan will consider requirements for the next 30 years’

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has appointed Delhi-based Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd. (REPL) to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the rehabilitation of the sewerage system in Thiruvananthapuram city.

The infrastructure consultants will also provide a sewerage management system for uncovered areas of the city Corporation. The agreement was signed between Sandhya P., superintending engineer, KWA, and Dinesh Sharma, senior manager (infrastructure services), REPL on January 21, KWA officials said.

The duration of the project is eight months. The REPL said in a statement on Saturday that it will provide a detailed engineering project report, drawings and estimates for the most feasible solutions for sewerage and septage management of the city. The REPL will be ‘preparing a comprehensive sewerage master plan for Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation covering all wards. It will consider requirements for next 30 years,’ the statement said.

Survey, eco impact

For their preparation, the REPL will carry out the survey and investigation and related activities and also assess the environmental impact.

“This will enable the city Corporation to optimise the utilisation of its present sewerage treatment plant capacity and also help in achieving the goals of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan,” the statement said.

REPL chairman and managing director Pradeep Misra said rapid urbanisation demanded modern-day approaches to address issues such as sewerage and septage management. Energy-efficient operations would be one of the concerns during master planning, he said.