Decks cleared for NH widening at Attingal

The widening of the National Highway-66 stretch from Poovanpara to Moonnumukku in Attingal is set to begin with the clearing of encroachments on puramboke land on both sides of the highway. M. Pradeep, chairman of the Attingal municipality, said the last of the 134 such encroachments were taken over on Friday.

The demolition of encroachments had begun a year back. A majority of these were shops, while there were few houses and land on which no construction activity has been carried out.

“The tendering process for the highway work has already been completed. They have begun the work on the drains. The whole work is expected to be completed in 10 months. Though many of those who had encroached on puramboke land agreed to part with it, some effort was needed in other cases. Court cases remain in seven of them, which will be settled by January. Some of them have already agreed to withdraw their cases after talks with revenue officials and NH authorities. Nevertheless, the work on the highway expansion has begun,” said Mr. Pradeep.

For about three decades, the residents of Attingal, as well as those who have to pass through the junction occasionally, have been raising the twin demands, for a bypass and an expansion of the stretch from Poovanpara to Moonnumukku.

Protests and promises

There have been countless protests and memorandums and promises aplenty, but the projects have never taken off, until now.

“Once the four-laning work of the highway is completed, we can expect the traffic woes of the Attingal residents to be solved to some extent,” said Mr. Pradeep.