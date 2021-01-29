Decision awaited on Shanghumughom row

Decommissioned IAF helicopter placed near ‘Sagarakanyaka’ sculpture

It has been almost three weeks since the meeting between Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran and sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman at Shanghumughom, but a decision is still awaited on Mr. Kunhiraman’s plea that the decommissioned Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter placed near his ‘Sagarakanyaka’ sculpture be shifted elsewhere.

Mr. Kunhiraman, who is busy with a project at the Kumaran Asan National Institute of Culture at Thonnackal, said he had not received any word from the Minister or the Tourism Department since the January 11 meeting. The sculptor said he has been trying to get in touch with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

In the meantime, construction has been progressing at a frenetic pace on the once-landscaped mounds next to the iconic, 105-ft-long mermaid sculpture.

Stalemate

After a controversy erupted over the Mi-8 chopper, Mr. Surendran had invited Mr. Kunhiraman to a meeting at Shangumugham, but it had ended in a stalemate. Mr. Kunhiraman had maintained that the helicopter should be shifted. He also objected to the new constructions around his sculpture saying that they marred the very concept on which the mermaid and the surrounding landscapes was based.

The sculptor said on Friday that he was not prepared for compromises on the issue.

On January 13, the matter found its way into the Legislative Assembly. Replying to questions, the Tourism Minister said the helicopter was placed approximately 50 m away from the sculpture. To a related question, he, however, said that the department had not received any complaints about the placement of the helicopter.

Meanwhile, a senior Tourism Department official said a suggestion that trees should be planted between the helicopter and the sculpture was being considered by the department. But nothing has been decided yet, the official said.