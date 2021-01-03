Deceased couple’s sons refuse offer of disputed plot

Businessman claims he bought land from owner to give it to the youngsters

The children of the couple who died allegedly of self-immolation while thwarting a bid to evict them in Neyyattinkara refused an offer by businessman Bobby Chemmanur to provide them possession of the disputed land.

While visiting Rahul and Renjith in their home in Lakshamveedu Colony in Pongil on Saturday, Mr. Chemmanur claimed to have purchased the disputed plot of three cents from Vasantha who had moved the Neyyattinkara munsiff court to evict Rajan, his wife Ambili, and their children. While the petitioner claimed the land to be hers, Rajan maintained till his death that she was not the owner of the plot and that they were residing on a puramboke land.

‘Onus on govt.’

“We are grateful for your kind gesture. But, it is up to the government to provide us this land, considering it is a subject of dispute. Vasantha has clearly misguided you using fake documents. We request you to get your money back and use it to support homeless people who languish on the streets,” the youngsters told Mr. Chemmanur.

Citing documents obtained through the Right to Information Act, they claimed only four people possessed pattayams (title deed) in the colony and that land could not be sold or bought there.