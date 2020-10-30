Death toll crosses 400 in Thiruvananthapuram

District reports 789 new cases, govt. reduces test rates at private labs

The COVID-19 death toll in the capital district crossed 400 with nine more deaths being attributed to the disease on Thursday. With 403 people succumbing to the virus, Thiruvananthapuram has reported a case fatality ratio of 0.7, higher than the State average of 0.4.

The district registered 789 new cases when 5,269 people were tested during the last 24 hours, reporting a test positivity rate of 14.9. With 880 people testing negative for SARS-CoV-2, the number of active cases in the district stood at 8,678.

8 health workers

Among those diagnosed with COVID-19, 625 people acquired the infection through local transmission while the source of infection in 151 others were unknown. Eight health care workers were also infected. The caseload included five imported cases.

The deceased included natives of Vanchiyoor (89 years old), Sreevaraham (64), Pazhavangady (60), Karikkakom (54), Kazhakuttam (67), Kanjirampara (63), Perumala (40), Venganoor (73) and Varkala (82).

The district administration quarantined 1,559 people as part of the containment measures on the day, taking the number of those being monitored in the district to 25,042 in houses and 171 in various institutions.

Sectoral magistrates apprehended 499 people for violating prohibitory orders in the district. These included 14 people who flouted the COVID-19 protocol. Eighty-five people were fined by the officials as well as the police in separate crackdowns. Action has been taken against 14580 people since the launch of the curbs early this month in the district.

New micro-containment zones were declared in Pazhaya Uchakkada in Karode grama panchayat, Arinelloor in Pulimath grama panchayat, Office ward in Vilappil grama panchayat, Puthenthope south in Kadinamkulam grama panchayat, and Arannoor in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

Off the list

The existing containment zones in Thycaud in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, Kazhivoor in Kanjiramkulam grama panchayat, Choottayil in Kilimanoor grama panchayat, Ottasekharamangalam and Kadambara in Ottasekharamangalam grama panchayat; and Vembanoor and Kadambanad-Vembanoor junction in Aruvikkara grama panchayat have been withdrawn.

Revised rates

The government has reduced the rates for COVID-19 tests in private laboratories, District Medical Officer (DMO) K.S. Shinu has said. The revised rates for RT-PCR (Open System) and TrueNat tests, and Gene Xpert test are ₹2,100 and ₹2,500 respectively. The price for the rapid antigen test will remain unchanged at ₹625.

He urged the public to report instances of laboratories overcharging patients by submitting complaints to dmohealthtvm@gmail.com.