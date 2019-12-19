Dearth of 3.5 million cyber professionals, says expert

“As we gear up for embracing the digital age, the challenge we face is dearth of talent, and it can be overcome by providing excellent facilities for research and academia,” said Guy Diedrich, vice president and Global Innovation Officer, Cisco Systems, the U.S.

“Today, we are short of 3.5 million professionals with skills in the cyber domain. All of the great ideas and innovations come from research and academia,” Dr. Diedrich said in a keynote address at the inaugural ceremony of the third International Conference on Computing and Network Communications (CoCoNet’19), organised by Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management-Kerala (IIITM-K) here on Wednesday.

“Digital age is all about connecting people and things. Cisco has about 70% of the world’s traffic passing through its equipment. We stalk 20 billion cyber attacks per day,” he said, adding that it was getting worse.

Cyber attacks

“Cyber attackers do not acknowledge borders. We have to create a unified security approach globally,” Dr. Diedrich said.

Noting that cyber attacks were global and pervasive, he said there were now 27 billion connected things. “By 2030, there will be 500 billion connected things. And in 2022, there will be more data created than in the past 32 years,” he said.

“Security has to be embedded in the network. As part of the acceleration digital programme in 32 countries, we try to create a global network of protection and access,” he added.

M. Sivasankar, Secretary, IT, who inaugurated the conference, said India’s talent pool would play a key role in the globally emerging knowledge economy.

“IIITM-K has identified five or six thrust areas, including blockchain, space technology applications, and cyber security,” he said.

Saji Gopinath, Director, IIITM-K, also spoke.