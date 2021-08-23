Dead jellyfish wash ashore in hordes on Shanghumughom beach

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Large jellyfish population can adversely impact fishing

Dead jellyfish have washed up on the Shanghumughom beach in large numbers, marking a seasonal occurrence in this part of the coast.

Jellyfish population has increased along the Kerala coast as well as in other parts of the world in recent years. Dying in large numbers, they wash ashore on beaches, as observed in Shanghumughom.

This particular jellyfish is an Indo-West pacific species commonly known as the ‘crowned jellyfish’ (Netrostoma coerulescens, belonging to the family Cepheidae), A. Biju Kumar, professor and head, Department of Aquatics Biology, University of Kerala, said.

“They appear in blooms during June-September along the Kerala coast, and local fishers call them ‘ona chori’ since they appear during the Onam season. Elsewhere they are known as ‘neela chori’ because of the blue colour. Some call them ‘krishna chori’ because of the blue colour,” according to Dr. Biju Kumar.

Large jellyfish populations can have adverse impacts on fishing. They get entangled on the fishing nets and some species can cause body pain and skin irritation when fishermen try to remove them from the nets. Coming into contact with the carcass of the free-swimming marine animal will not cause death, but can cause severe itching.