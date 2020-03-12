Dead birds spark bird flu fear in Thiruvananthapuram

Dead birds found on trees on the MLA Hostel caused a flutter on Wednesday. The incident sparked concern in the wake of the bird flu (Avian Influenza) outbreak in Kozhikode. But animal husbandry officials here said it could be a stray incident.
Three dead birds, reportedly egrets, were found on trees and recovered with the help of the Fire and Rescue Services.
“Two of the birds had their feet tangled in cord. We have sent the dead birds to the State Institute for Animal Diseases (SIAD), Palode, for tests,” Dr. Aravind, Animal Husbandry Officer for the district, said. Test results are expected on Thursday.
Bird flu has not been reported in Thiruvananthapuram before.
But the outbreak in Kozhikode has led to a slump in chicken prices in the capital also.
