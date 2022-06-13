DCC stages protest march in Thiruvananthapuram
The District Congress Committee (DCC) staged a march to the Accountant General’s office here, protesting the alleged manhandling of Congress leaders in New Delhi and the use of Central agencies to defame them. DCC president Palode Ravi led the protest march. Mr. Ravi and Congress leaders V. S. Sivakumar and Varkala Kahar addressed the gathering.
