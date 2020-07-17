DCC alleges negligence of Corporation, police

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

17 July 2020 23:45 IST

‘Hypermarket violates norms’

The District Congress Committee (DCC) has blamed the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and the police for allowing Ramachandran Hypermarket at Attakulangara to operate in violation of the COVID-19 safety norms.

The DCC’s charge comes in the wake of 78 employees of the commercial establishment testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. DCC president Neyyattinkara Sanal on Friday demanded an investigation to ascertain how such a large number of employees contracted the infection when the government had issued stringent guidelines restricting the number of staff in shops and establishments.

Action sought

“This establishment has paved the way for the transmission of the disease on a dangerous level,” Mr. Sanal said, demanding stern action against the owner of the establishment. “The police are always seen managing the traffic outside the shop. They did not prevent the shop owner from violating the COVID-19 protocols due to the intervention of higher-ups,” he alleged.

