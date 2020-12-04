Cyclone Burevi: airport to be closed for eight hours

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

04 December 2020 01:19 IST

Pilots alerted of potential hazards following directive of AAI

Close on the heels of the closure of Tuticorin and Madurai airports owing to Cyclone Burevi, the domestic and international flight operations from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport have been suspended from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.

“Precautionary NOTAM” (the notice to airmen), has been issued to alert aircraft pilots of potential hazards following the directive of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) headquarters in New Delhi and based on the weather inputs from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The closure of the international airport for eight hours is part of the safety measures as per the SOPs and the District Collector, Thiruvananthapuram, has been informed of the NOTAM, a top AAI official said.

However, the airfield will be available for rescue and relief operations and for overflying flights over Thiruvananthapuram, if needed, during the period depending on the prevailing weather conditions and ground clearance for landing and take-off.

The two international flights and seven domestic flights during the NOTAM period will have to be cancelled or diverted to other airports in the State. The AAI had briefed the operating airlines and stake-holders on the precautionary steps to be taken in case of crisis in the elaborate meetings chaired by Airport Director C.V. Ravindran for the last three days.

A meeting has been convened at 3 p.m. at the international airport on Friday to take stock of the situation and on opening of the airport after the NOTAM ends at 6 p.m. The premier airport of the State was the fulcrum of the rescue and relief operations during the devastating floods in the State for two consecutive years.