Cycle rally held in city

Nearly 50 cyclists took part in a cycle rally on Sunday in connection with World Bicycle Day that falls on Monday.

Organised by the Indus Cycling Embassy (ICE), the city-based cycling organisation, and Care Other Too, the rally was flagged off by former SP of Kerala Police Vijayakumar.

A three-year-old boy, 75-year-old former ISRO scientist V. Adimurthy, WWF-India State Director Renjan Mathew Varghese, and cyclists from Canada, Puducherry, and Mumbai were among those who took part in the event.

The city’s Bicycle Mayor Prakash Gopinath presided. Gopan Manaveeyam and Sreejith Vava handed over a book to C.D. Francis, aka Cycle Francis, to mark the release of the initiative ‘Book Ambulance on Bicycle’ in which damaged books were collected by ICE cyclists during their rides and brought to Manaveeyam for repair and binding by Francis.