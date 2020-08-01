Thiruvananthapuram

Cyber Cell recovers stolen money

Remote access scams find more victims in the State capital

The City police recovered close to ₹1 lakh in two separate attempts made by fraudsters to siphon off money from people.

A Pattoor native received a message asking her to dial a number if she wanted to continue to use Paytm. Despite not having a Paytm account, she dialled the number and as per instructions, downloaded ‘Any Desk’, a remote control application that enabled the fraudsters to access her phone. From her account ₹75,000 was transferred, but the police recovered ₹61,385. A Kannammoola native lost ₹32,577 after revealing his OTP number to a ‘representative’ of a credit card company. His money was recovered entirely.

