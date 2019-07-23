Curtains go up on Sainik school games

The curtains went up on the All India Sainik Schools South Zone Games meet at the Sainik School, Kazhakuttam here on Monday.

The opening ceremony was held at the school parade ground.

As many as 450 participants from six Sainik Schools of the South zone, including the host school are taking part in the week-long event.

March past

The day’s event started off with a march past by the participants led by School Cadet Captain Aswin Anesh K.

Principal Col. V.K.S. Rawat took the salute and declared the meet open. Speaking on the occasion, he exhorted the youth to indulge in sports and games for a healthy body and mind.

The meet includes competitions in football, volleyball, basketball and hockey. The winners of the meet will be selected to represent the zone at the inter-zonal meet to be held next month.

The participants will also compete for the top honours in debate, quiz and cultural programmes.

The south zone meet is scheduled to conclude on July 28, a pressnote issued here said.