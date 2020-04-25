Curbs tightened in Ambalathara, Kalippankulam

The city witnessed considerable increase in road traffic on Saturday when restrictions were eased in most parts of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, except in the Ambalathara and Kalippankulam wards that were designated COVID-19 hotspots.

As part of enforcing restrictions in the two wards, the City police have begun screening at the Attakulangara junction and Thiruvallam that will serve as the only access points for the areas.

All other entry/exit points that pass by the area including Kadiapattanam lane, Sreenagar–1, 2, 3, Attukal driving school road, Karthika Nagar, Kuthukalumoodu junction, Chettivilakom, Konjiravila-Enakutti junction, Velanvila-Kallattumukku, Nilama junction, Kalladimukham, Ambalathara-Milma junction, Anjaneya Temple road, Al Arif Hospital road, point opposite Muthumariamman Temple, National College road, Kallattumukku Mosque road, Grand Bakery road, Payattikuppa road, Valiyapally road, and Kadiapattanam byroad have been sealed.

Only medical shops and essential commodities’ outlets will be permitted to function in the hotspots. The police have stepped up surveillance in the region. Besides, the police have decided to continue the ongoing screening that was under way at six access points in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation limits.

Meanwhile, lockdown violation continued unabated in the markets of the coastal area of Puthiyathura where hundreds of people congregated at Gothambu Road without wearing masks or adhering to social distancing norms.

The City police registered 154 cases and arrested 158 people for violating lockdown norms and seized 86 vehicles. Seventy people were also booked for failing to wear masks outdoors. The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police also registered 619 cases, arrested 623 people, and seized 431 vehicles.

Quarantined

The district administration placed 410 people under quarantine, thereby increasing the number of people under surveillance in Thiruvananthapuram to 1,920. As many as 1,798 remained quarantined in their homes. While nine symptomatic people were admitted to hospitals, five people were discharged. Two persons were currently being treated for the infection in the district.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will convene a meeting of representatives of head load workers’ unions on Sunday. The discussion will focus on the resumption of business following lockdown and the need to enforce social distancing norms in market places including Chala and Palayam.