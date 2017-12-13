Curbs on traffic, parking in city

Traffic restrictions is to be imposed in the city from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in view of the day-long visit of Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi to the capital on Thursday.

Restrictions on parking and traffic will be in force from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. along the Kovalam, Vellar, Vazhamuttom, Thiruvallom, Ponthura, SM Lock, Kumarichantha, Kallumoodu, Enchakkal, Chakka, All Saints College, Shanghumughom, Pettah, Patoor, General Hospital, Asan Square, GV Raja and RR Lamp roads, a release from the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic, North sub-division said.

From 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., parking and movement of vehicles will be restricted along the GV Raja, RR Lamp, Museum, Vellayambalam, Althara, Vazhuthacaud, Xanadu, Thycaud roads.

The restrictions will be imposed on the Public Library, Nandavanam, RBI, Bakery, Jacobs, Gate IV of the Secretariat, Underpass, Asan Square, General Hospital, Pettah, Chakka, All Saints, Sanghumughom and Airport stretches also during the period.

Diversion

Vehicles from Mukkola to the city should move along the Venganoor, Pallichal and Pappanmcode route. Those coming via the NH 66 bypass from Kazhakuttam should deviate from either Kuzhivila or Venpalavattom bypass. Heavy vehicles, including KSRTC buses coming from Kazhakuttam side should proceed via Kariavattom and Sreekariyam. The vehicles proceeding from Thycaud flyover to Mettukada, Xanadu and Vazhuthacaud should proceed via Model School, Panavila and Bakery junction.

Parking

The light motor vehicles bringing in Congress activists for the valedictory function at Central stadium from Parasala and Neyyattinkara should reach Manjalikulam ground and park there after the activists alight.

The vehicles from Nedumangad, Peroorkada, Vattiyurkavu and Aruvikkara should divert from Kowdiar and move along Kuravankonam, Plamoodu, PMG, RR Lamp, VJT Hall and alight the activists near the University Library and park the vehicles on the service road along the Enchakkal bypass.

The vehicles bringing in the activists from Malayinkeezhu, Kattakada and other places in the city should proceed via Poojappura, Jagathy, Mettukada, Swathi Thirunal Music College, Model School Junction and Housing Board Junction, the officials said.

After the passengers alight, the vehicles should proceed to Poojappura grounds for parking.

The vehicles coming from Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Varkala, Chirayinkeezhu and Attingal side would be asked to take the coastal road or NH 66 bypass to reach Chakka and Asan Square, the traffic officials said.

After dropping passengers, the vehicles should proceed to bypass.

The vehicles coming to the function at the Police Training Ground should drop the passengers at Government Guest House junction and move along Thycaud flyover, Killipalam, Bund road to Attukal parking ground, according to the police.

Those proceeding to the airport should take adequate precaution to reach the terminal on time to catch the flight.

Locked vehicles

Those leaving the vehicles locked should exhibit the contact number of the driver or cleaner.

Parking of vehicles would be banned in the Vizhinjam-Kovalam, Enchakkal, Chakka, All Saints College, Airport, Bypass, Pettah, Patoor, General Hospital Junction, Asan Square, Palayam, Vellayambalam roads, the Assistant Commissioner said in the release.