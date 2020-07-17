Curbs get tighter along coast

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Karumkulam with 150-odd cases under total lockdown for 7 days

Restrictions were imposed in more coastal areas in the district on Friday with the COVID-19 caseload soaring to alarming levels.

The Karumkulam grama panchayat, which has over 150 active cases, will be under ‘total lockdown amounting to triple lockdown’ for seven days from Friday. Pulluvila in Karumkulam panchayat is one of the two regions in the district where, according to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, community transmission of COVID-19 has occurred.

Available services

The district administration noted in a July 16 order that, in many of the cases detected in the panchayat, the source of infection remains uncertain. Grocery shops, milk booths and bakeries will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Karumkulam. Medical services, water and electricity supply will be available round the clock.

Further, the administration has declared all wards of the Kadinamkulam and Chirayinkeezhu grama panchayats as containment zones. The Powdikonam and Njandoorkonam wards of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation; and Plathara, Mukkola, and Enikkara wards of the Karakulam grama panchayat also have been designated as containment zones.

Crime Branch HQ shut

The Crime Branch headquarters at Vazhuthacaud was shut on Friday after a female Civil Police Officer working the crime section tested positive. She had worked in the Fort police station limits till July 7 and reported back for duty at the Crime Branch HQ on July 15. The office will remain closed till further orders.

More COVID First-Line Treatment Centres (CFLTC) are nearing completion in the district, District Collector Navjot Khosa said. At present 13 are operational. Each CFLTC are provided a minimum of four doctors and three nurses in addition to support staff.

Flak for KEAM crowding

The crowding outside St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School at Pattom, a venue of the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance examination (KEAM-2020) on Thursday has drawn criticism. Shashi Tharoor, MP, slammed the government for ignoring the calls for postponement and deciding to go ahead with the exams.