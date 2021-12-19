Cultural feast on offer for 111 days

Soorya festival begins on December 20 with a mega show

Curtains will go up on the 111-day Soorya festival on Monday, with the Agni-2 mega show at Tagore Theatre. The show will be a tribute to musicians Raveendran, Johnson, S.P. Balasubramaniam, and R.D. Burman. This will be the 44th consecutive year of the festival, which showcases dance, music, drama, and cinema.

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Mullakkara Ratnakaran will deliver a lecture on Ramayana, spread over five days from December 21 at Ganesham in Thycaud. Malayalam film Kasiminte Kadal, directed by Shyamaprasad, will also be screened on the same day. On December 26, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will take part in a cultural meet, which will be organised in honour of poet Sugathakumari. Poets Sreekumaran Thampi, Gireesh Puliyoor, Anitha Thampy, and Murukan Kattakkada will take part in the Kaviyarangu. A short film on Sugathakumari, directed by M.R.Rajan, will also be screened.

In other events till December 31, there will be a violin performance by Roopa Revathy, Hindustani performance by Sreenath Nair, rhythmic melodies by Soumya Sanathanan, Carnatic music performance by Chinmaya sisters, and Hindustani performance by Dev Anand. In the lecture series, historian M.G. Sasibhooshan, writer Hameed Chendamangaloor, poet Alancode Leelakrishnan, and poet and former Chief Secretary K. Jayakumar will speak. An Odisha handicrafts mela will be organised.

Dance festival

The Soorya dance festival will be held from January 1 to 10 with Bharatanatyam performances by Parshanath Upadhyay, Shruthi Gopal, Adithya, Kalakshetra Shreyasi, Aishwarya Raja, Sreejith Nambiar and Parvathy Nambiar, Haritha Thampan and Radhika Reddy, Kuchipudi performances by Pratheeksha Kashi and Reddy Lekshmi, Odissi performance by Abhayalekshmi, Keralanadanam by Raji Subin and Kathak by Hari-Chethana.

Films to be screened

The Soorya film festival from January 21 to 31 will have screenings of Haasyam directed by Jayaraj, Kaanekkaane directed by Manu Ashokan, Sunny directed by Renjith Shankar, Bannerghatta directed by Karthik Narayanan, Operation Java directed by Tharun Moorthy, 18 hours directed by Rajesh Nair, Ennivar directed by Sidhartha Siva, Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam directed by Don Palathara, Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam directed by Senna Hegde, Jwalamukhi directed by Harikumar and 1956 Central Travancore directed by Don Palathara.

The dance and music festival from February 1 to 10 will have an online performance by Yesudas, dance performances by Shobhana, Priyadarshini Govind, Rama Vaidyanathan, Meenakshi Sreenivasan, Asha Sarath, Lekshmi Gopalaswamy, Neena Prasad, Janaki Rangarajan and Divya Unni. There will also be a Carnatic performance by Nithyasree Mahadevan and fusion music by Umayalpuram Sivaraman and Stephen Devassy.

The festival in the following days will have ghazal performances, dance and music programmes, Bhagavatha Sapthaham, spirituality talks, Mohiniyattam mela, renaissance lecture series, lockdown film festival, short film festival, lecture series by women achievers. The festival will conclude on April 6 with a Kuchipudi performance by Manju Warrier.