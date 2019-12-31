Cultural bonds bind us: Venkaiah

India is bound by a common cultural bond, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu has said.

Quoting Sree Narayana Guru’s teaching of Oru Jathi, Oru Matham, Oru Daivam Manushyanu (One Caste, One Religion, One God for All) after inaugurating the silver jubilee celebrations of the Sri Satya Sai Orphanage Trust at the Sai Gramam in Thonnakkal here on Monday, he said that everyone must follow the values of ‘bharatheeyatha’ in every walk of life.

Spiritual strength

“Let us strive to understand and strengthen these bonds which unite all of us. We must tap into and continuously discover our common spiritual strength. That spiritual strength is selfless service, lessening the egos and minimizing the differences. We should not allow violence to come into our life. Welfare of all is ingrained in the Indian value system. Shastras say – ‘Sarve Janah Sukhino Bhavantu’- May all be happy,” he said.

He said that Kerala has huge potential for tourism, especially domestic tourism, which would give a boost to the local economy.

“This may also give a fillip to the conservation of nature and preservation of our rich cultural heritage and traditions. It also opens opportunities for cross-cultural exchanges and integration. It is a matter of concern that many of our traditional art forms are degenerating because of a variety of reasons. We need to seriously think of ways to revitalise these rich cultural treasures,” he said.

He talked about the role played by visionaries like the poet Melpathur Narayana Bhattathiri who wrote Narayaneeyam and of spiritual leaders and social reformers like Narayana Guru and of enlightened rulers like Chithira Tirunal, in making Kerala as it is today.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, who presided over the function, lauded the Satya Sai Orphanage Trust for its initiatives in bringing care to the needy. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, Adoor Prakash, MP, and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy spoke.