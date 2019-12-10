Crowd behaviour a huge let-down

The Sports Hub, Karyivattom is one of the best cricket stadiums in the country.

The three international matches staged at this venue have been a great success in terms of spectator turnout. However, the sell-out crowd for the T20 match between India and West Indies on Sunday did not distinguish itself with its boorish behaviour.

Many in the crowd failed to understand the cricketing reason behind Sanju V. Samson’s omission and reacted emotionally.

The crowd vented their ire on Rishabh Pant who they thought had wrested Sanju’s place in the squad.

The stadium was swathed in blue even an hour before start of the game.

Sanju V. Samson, the local boy who was in the Indian squad, was the catalyst that brought in huge number of spectators to the stadium. The biggest and loudest cheer was reserved for Sanju when he stepped into the turf for warm-up.

Deafening silence

The crowd was buzzing but there was a deafening silence when they heard the Indian captain’s two words ‘same team’ at the toss.

No Sanju meant the match was over even before it had begun for many in the crowd. When Rishabh Pant walked in to bat, he was greeted by boos and cat calls and during his stay at the crease, he faced a hostile crowd.

The booing reached a crescendo when Pant dropped a catch during the West Indies chase. Virat Kohli who was fielding at long on had to gesture to the crowd to be silent.

When the booing did not stop, the Indian captain reacted angrily. Even Sanju Samson who was on the field as a substitute had to urge the crowd to be silent and support the Indian team.

It was a far cry from the time in 2017 when Indian captain Virat Kohli had praised the spectators who had stayed back to watch the truncated T20 match against New Zealand braving the incessant rain.

Parochial crowd

A sportive crowd is always an asset for any venue.

The parochial crowd has certainly has undermined the efforts of Kerala Cricket Association that is trying to make this venue a Test centre.