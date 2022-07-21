CREDAI Property expo from Friday

The CREDAI Property Expo 2020-22 will be launched on Friday at the Sri Mulam Club, Vazhuthacaud. The expo is being held after a gap of two years caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil will inaugurate the three-day event. About 35 CREDAI members are participating in the expo with more than 100 projects on display. CREDAI is offering low interest rates and lucrative prices for home buyers.

Leading banks will offer home loans for customers.