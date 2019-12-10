Creating a visual experience with cinema

The technological advancements in the making of a film has come in as challenge for the newage filmmakers, director Krishnand, whose movie ‘Vrithakrithiyilulla Chathuram’ is being shown at the IFFK this year, has said.

Films are no more just about telling a story or conveying a concept but also about giving the audience a cinematic experience, he says, addressing an Open Forum held as part of the festival at the Tagore Theatre on Monday. Audience expect every movie to give them a varied and fresh experience. This hope is what challenges old and new filmmakers alike. Every filmmaker and technician of the day should equip themselves to accept this challenge while exploring the freedom and creative space offered by the evolution in technical advances, Mr. Krishnand says.

He emphasised that technology only added to the quality of cinema, and it is still content that mattered most.

Cinematographer Ansar Sha animatedly spoke about the latest developments in his field of work and gave the audience his view on how it all enhances the whole experience of cinema.

Besides Krishnand and Ansar Shah, director Fahim Irshaad (whose film Aani Maani is being shown at IFFK) also participated in the session.

Remembering veterans

The IFFK also held an event on Monday to pay homage to renowned filmmakers Mrinal Sen and Girish Karnad. Film critic Pradeep Biswas remembered the times he shared with Mrinal Sen, and the concepts he tried to convey in his 28 films and two documentaries. A letter written by the veteran to his cinematographer friend K.K. Mahajan was read out at the event.

Film critic I. Shamughadas remembered Girish Karnad’s rich contributions in theatre and filmmaking. Madhuja Janardhanan’s book on Karnad was released on the oaccasion. Mrinal Sen’s ‘Interview and Girish Karnad’s ‘Samskara’ are being shown in the Homage section of IFFK this year.