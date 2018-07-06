Crafts village on recovery path

The arts and crafts village at Vellar, near Kovalam, which has been largely neglected for seven years.

Infusing fresh life into a venture that has failed to live up to its potential, the Tourism Department has set in motion a major renovation of the Arts and Crafts Village at Vellar, near Kovalam.

The Kozhikode-based Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) has been entrusted with the development of the village which has suffered may setbacks since its launch in 2011. The company will look to emulate its successful model at the Sargaalaya Arts and Crafts Village in Iringal, Kozhikode, which too was launched around the same time.

The society will take care of the affairs of the crafts village for 25 years. The company is expected to invest ₹6.5 crore to further develop the premises.

In fact, the ULCCS faces an uphill task with the village, spread over four hectares, remaining largely unutilised. While the condition of the roads leading to the facility remain satisfactory, only six out of the 40-odd shops or huts meant for artisans are functional. Poor management acumen has denied the crafts village the opportunity to take advantage of its proximity with the tourist destination of Kovalam.

According to P.P. Shijil, liaison officer, ULCCS, artisans with expertise in various skills including pottery, wood carving, screwpine crafts, stone sculpting, and handloom will be engaged. Besides, the village will witness infrastructure development on a major scale with amphitheatre, children’s park, rest areas, food court, and museum among the proposed components. Light and sound shows and cultural programmes will be the other key features, he said.

“While the existing craftsmen got only low returns for their products, an expansion of the facility is expected to boost their earnings. The Sargaalaya model has led to the creation of around 60 huts and stalls, with 100-odd artisans engaged on a permanent basis, at the crafts village at Iringal. Besides, the village attracts around four lakh tourists every year. Of these, close to two lakh visit the facility during the three-week-long international arts and crafts festival,” Mr. Shijil said.

The crafts village at Vellar is expected to project the heritage and culture of the region, and provide employment to artisans mostly from the area. The ULCSS has set a target to make the facility functional within five months.