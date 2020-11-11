Cracker dealers pin their hopes on Deepavali sales

COVID curbs, news on bans give them headaches

With Deepavali round the corner, firecracker shops in the city are hoping of seeing some profit after months of shutdown in the wake of the pandemic.

News of bans on the use of firecrackers during the festival in some States in the light of the pandemic has come in recently, but shop licensees and dealers are hopeful that as Deepavali celebrations are not very widespread in Kerala, the use of firecrackers would not pose much of a problem.

Jinju S.S., who runs a unit that manufactures small firecrackers and flower pot at Poozhikkunnu, says customers have already started coming in, especially as they want to avoid any last-minute rush during COVID-19. He sources fancier crackers from Sivakasi for his shop and for supplying to shops in the city.

The footfall will only go up in days to come, he says.

In small quantities

Jinju says they reopened only in mid-October and a lot is riding on the festival of lights.

“Unlike in many other States, people here buy firecrackers only in small quantities. Moreover, we sell green crackers that have low emission as directed by the Supreme Court. The boxes of firecrackers have the CSIR-NEERI stamp and that for PESO compliance too,” says Jinju

The restriction on shop timings, he feels, is a damper on business.

Good response

Vishnu Ram who runs Bheeman Padakkakada at Sasthamangalam says he had second thoughts about opening a firecracker shop this time against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, but has been getting a good response from customers.

He has also trying his level best to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines and ensure physical distancing.

About restrictions on sale and bursting crackers, he says though only branded quality crackers are sold by him, some smoke is inevitable.

Firecracker stocks are already in the market, and sales are nearing the peak. Any restrictions just a few days before Deepavali will pose problems. Whether people accept it is debatable.

Many workers

Naushad Kaippady, general secretary of the Kerala Fireworks Licencees and Dealers’ Labour Union, says the sector which had not been doing great has been dealt a body blow by the pandemic.

Each small manufacturing unit has 10-odd workers dependent on it, he says. Then there are the sellers. All of them look to the Deepavali festival to make some money.

He says these small-scale units usually see good crowds in the week before Deepavali but restrictions owing to COVID-19 this time could see business getting affected.

He also wants the timings for firecraker shops to be extended till 10 p.m.