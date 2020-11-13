Cracker curbs for Xmas, New Year too in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram

13 November 2020 00:48 IST

Two hours for Deepavali, 35 minutes for Christmas, New Year

Restrictions have been imposed on bursting of firecrackers in the district for Deepavali, Christmas, and New Year celebrations, District Collector Navjot Khosa has said.

Firecrackers can be burst for only two hours on Deepavali day — between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. For Christmas and New Year, bursting of crackers has been allowed for 35 minutes at night — from 11.55 p.m. to 12.30 a.m.

Only green crackers

To reduce air pollution, the Collector has also directed that only green crackers can be sold in the district.

It is on the basis of a Home Department’s order allowing sale of only green crackers in the State that restrictions are being strictly implemented in the district too, Ms. Khosa said in a statement here.

The Home Department order follows a recent direction from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and an advice of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board that the ambient air quality in the State falls in the moderate category.