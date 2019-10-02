‘CPI(M) promotes cult of violence’

On the eve of Gandhi Jayanti, the Congress leadership in Kerala has flayed the CPI(M)’s cult of political violence. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran accused the party of burying the Mahatma’s tenets of non-violence in the State.
In a statement here, Mr. Ramachandran said the High Court ruling in the Periye twin murder case had once again proved that the CPI(M) was a promoter of political violence.
The KPCC president said the government had used ₹56 lakh of tax payers’ money to employ legal luminaries to appeal against the High Court ruling for a CBI probe in the Shuhaib murder case. CPI(M) party workers were prime accused in the Shukoor, Kathiroor Manoj, Payyoli Manoj and Mohammed Fazal murder cases, he said.
