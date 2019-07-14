CPI(M) leaders scathing in censure

The Students Federation of India (SFI) has come under sharp criticism from at least two top leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for the near-fatal knife attack on a fellow activist, Akhil, at University College on Friday.

In a highly emotional FB post, Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan said the incident forced him to bow his head in shame. Notwithstanding the protestations of the SFI leadership that a personal dispute had led to the stabbing, Mr. Sreeramakrishnan lamented that the attack had shattered his heart. “You have cast the shadow of the brutal dagger on the tender moonlight of fraternity that bound lakhs of youngsters,” he said.

The Speaker said the SFI office-bearers should bow their heads in repentance and beg forgiveness for their wrongs. “It is preferable to stew in the hell of defeat than reign in the stench of violence,” he added. He wondered what kind of persons populated the ranks of the SFI and expressed doubts about their ideological roots. “Which ideology gave you the impetus for such acts,” he asked.

‘Fascist attitude’

CPI(M) State committee member and former MP M.B. Rajesh said the SFI swore by values of individual liberty. However, a few felons had infiltrated the organisation in recent times. They were SFI just in the label and their actions smacked of fascist, criminal attitude. Such persons were not young radicals but neo-fascists, he said in a FB post.

The condemnations flew in the face of the attempts by the SFI to soft-pedal the action against the University College office- bearers.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala condemned the incident at a public meeting in Pathanamthitta. He said the parents of Akhil had petitioned the district committee of the CPI(M) against attempts of the SFI to harm their son, but to no avail.