CPI(M) leader arrested for murder attempt

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police arrested a local CPI (M) leader in Parassala for alleged attempt to murder a jackfruit vendor who resisted a purported attempt to extort money a day ago.

The Parassala police recorded the arrest of Pradeep, 29, of Naduthottam, near Parassala.

The accused is the party’s Naduthottam branch secretary.

He has been accused of brutally attacking 39-year old Senthil Roy of Valanvila, near Injivila, along with six others during the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to the police, the victim refused to hand over money that was demanded by the accused for their New Year celebrations. Incensed by Senthil’s resistance, the group manhandled him and ran an autorickshaw over his body after pinning him down on the road.

The victim, who sustained serious rib fractures and injuries to his head and lungs, has been battling for his life at the Government Medical College Hospital here.

While the incident had occurred by around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, the police recorded Senthil’s statement later in the day, following which they apprehended Pradeep on Friday.

While the police have registered a case against seven people, only four including Pradeep have been identified thus far.

Efforts were under way to apprehend the others who were allegedly involved in the incident.

Condition critical

With the condition of the victim remaining critical and in view of the sensitive nature of the case involving a political leader, the former’s sworn statement was recorded by a magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the police said.