CPI(M), Congress activists clash

Activists of the CPI(M) and the Congress came to blows at a function held at the Aryanad Government High School on Tuesday to formally inaugurate a new building.

Port Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran and K.S. Sabarinadhan, MLA, were among those who attended the function. The clash broke out when activists of the CPI (M) alleged violation of protocol when Aryanad grama panchayat president Shamila Begum of the Congress began her welcome speech. They claimed that district panchayat member Biju Mohan of the CPI(M) should be provided the opportunity for the same.

While the issue was resolved, it cropped up yet again after Mr. Ramachandran and Mr. Sabarinadhan left the venue.