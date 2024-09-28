GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CPI hardens its demand for ADGP law and order’s removal from the top post

CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam said the officer’s “secret parleys” with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leadership contravened Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s political line

Published - September 28, 2024 02:32 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Special Correspondent

 

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has ratcheted up its demand for the immediate removal of M.R. Ajith Kumar, the Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, from the top post. 

Speaking to reporters in Kottayam, CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam said the officer’s “secret parleys” with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leadership contravened Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s political line. 

He said what transpired at the two meetings in 2023 remained unknown. Mr. Viswam appeared to deny CPI(M) State Secretary M.V. Govindan’s comment that Mr Viswam’s stance was the latter’s opinion. Mr Viswam said the demand was the CPI’s position, and the party’s stance was firm. 

In Kollam, CPI national executive member Prakash Babu said the officer had become a liability for the LDF government. 

He said the officer’s “secret truck” with Hindu fascist forces precluded the latter from discharging his duties in a secular manner. “What fairness can he provide to other sections of society in the country’s secular polity?” Mr Prakash Babu asked. 

Mr Babu said Mr Ajith Kumar had admitted conferring with RSS leaders.  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged patience until the State Police Chief (SPC) completed the departmental inquiry into the controversy and submitted his report.

“The CPI is taking the CM’s word at face value. The critical question is whether the ADGP had the prior permission of the SPC to meet RSS leaders. The LDF government could ill-afford to drag its feet in the matter”, he added. 

Published - September 28, 2024 02:32 pm IST

