COVID round-up

Thiruvananthapuram: The district administration put 129 more people under COVID-19 surveillance on Wednesday.

This takes the total number of those under surveillance in the district to 2,539, including 2,407 people who are in home quarantine.

As many as 28 persons were admitted to hospitals with symptoms of the disease. Eighteen persons were discharged. As many as 106 people are under treatment in hospitals, including 17 in private hospitals.

Fifty-six people were shifted to Corona Care centres for surveillance.

Of the 16 persons who tested positive in the district, only two are under treatment at present. Sixty-six samples were sent for testing. Results of 119 samples came back negative, while 86 results are awaited.

The Collectorate control room received 152 calls, while the Disha call centre got 135 calls regarding COVID-19.

Vehicle inspections were held at Amaravila, Kozhivila, Inchivila among other places, and 8,412 people screened. Health workers visited 2,223 houses as part of field-level surveillance.