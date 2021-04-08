COVID: people asked to remain vigilant for a week

Poll agents, those campaigned should take RT-PCR tests

District Collector Navjot Khosa has said that the public should remain vigilant in the next one week, considering the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

She said that those who had been part of election campaigning should subject themselves to RT-PCR tests as there had been huge crowds as part of campaigning in some areas. The decisions to step up vigilance were taken at a meeting of the district task force on Wednesday.

Those who had been part of campaign activities and were experiencing fever, cough or physical difficulties should mandatorily take the COVID-19 test within two days.

Others who were part of the campaigning should also take the tests as soon as possible. Even if the test results were negative, those who displayed symptoms should continue in self isolation.

With SSLC examinations beginning on Thursday, students whose parents or relatives were staying with them and had been part of campaigning activities should also take the RT-PCR test. Those who had worked as poll agents in the various booths in the district on polling day should also take the RT-PCR test within two days, said the Collector.

The district administration has appealed to the public to follow all COVID-19 protocols by wearing masks, using sanitisers and maintaining physical distancing.

Avoid crowding

Crowding has to be avoided. Senior citizens and children should venture out only if necessary.

Instructions have been issued to sectoral magistrates and police to step up monitoring of COVID-19 protocols.