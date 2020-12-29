COVID cells to ensure safety in schools

Classes in two shifts, students should bring drinking water

As class 10 and 12 students start trickling into schools in the district for doubt clearing, revision, and practicals from January 1, classes will be held strictly following the COVID-19 protocols.

Deputy Collector (Disaster Management) E.M. Safeer chaired a meeting at the Collectorate on Monday to review the arrangements made for students to return to school.

COVID-19 cells have been formed under Principals or head teachers in every school for strict implementation of the COVID-19 safety protocols. Ward members or councillors, PTA presidents, doctor or nurse from primary health centres are all members of these cells.

Classes will be held in two shifts — morning and afternoon —from January 1. Disinfection on school campuses is under way. Schools that were functioning as COVID first-line treatment centres have been disinfected and handed over to the General Education Department.

No lunch

Students with COVID-19 symptoms or coming in contact with those having the infection should not come to schools. Students will not be allowed to bring lunch to school. All should bring their own drinking water since it should not be shared in the COVID-19 situation. All schools should have sanitiser, thermal scanner, and other safety equipment. Masks are compulsory.

Parents coming to drop off and pick up their wards should not crowd around the school. Students should also produce consent letters from their parents to attend school.

Only 50% teachers

Only 50% teachers will be deployed when schools reopen. Teachers and ‘jagratha samithis’ should ensure that the pandemic guidelines are observed in general and during interval. Entrusting primary school teachers with this responsibility is under consideration. High school and higher secondary teachers on COVID-19 duty have been exempted from this.

Teachers who are symptomatic or have come into contact with people who are symptomatic or have tested positive should not come to school. Teachers and other staff should also maintain physical distancing.

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) Ashokan B. and district officials of departments such as Education, Health, police, Fire and Rescue Services, panchayat and municipality, and Information and Public Relations Department attended the meeting.