COVID-19: Wednesday marks highest single-day spike in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

21 April 2021 21:37 IST

With 1,881 more testing positive, active case pool rises to 9,027 in the district

The district's COVID-19 graph rose further on Wednesday with 1,881 more people testing positive for the virus.

The number marks the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in the district. Although 552 recoveries also were reported on Wednesday, the active case pool has risen to 9,027. The death toll in the district stands at 929.

Of the new cases, local transmission accounted for 1,524. The number of healthcare workers getting infected also appears to be on the rise in the district. On Wednesday alone, 10 health workers tested positive, according to the official data. Health officials said that 3,067 persons have been newly quarantined in the district, taking the total number in quarantine to 34,390.

Ambulances with oxygen

Two ambulances equipped with oxygen supply have been deployed in the district as part of the COVID-19 preventive measures, District Collector Navjot Khosa said. The vehicles will be available to COVID-19 patients in emergencies, she added.

The district administration has appointed two nodal officers for coordinating ambulance services. Ajayakumar (Mobile no: 9497001178) is the nodal officer and Dr. Stanley (9846083994), the charge officer, for the Thiruvananthapuram, Neyyatinkara and Kattakada taluks. K. P. Jayakumar (9447027556) and Dr. Ajesh (9496466891) are the nodal officer and charge officer respectively for the Nedumangad, Chirayinkeezhu and Varkala taluks.

The public can also call 1077, 0471-2477088, 2471088 or 9188610100 for the service.

Containment zones

New containment zones were declared in the district on Wednesday. The following are the containment zones in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation limits: Arannoor, Ambalathara, Kamaleswaram, Sreevaraham, Kalippankulam, Mudavanmugal, Manacaud and Thampanoor.

The district administration has also declared Keezhavoor (Andoorkonam grama panchayat), Iqbal College, Kochukarikkakom (Peringamala panchayat), Keezhpaloor, Meenangal, Kanjiramoodu, Choozha, Irinjal and Parandode (Aryanad grama panchayat) and Chayam and Chettiyampara (Tholikode panchayat) as containment zones.

The following places under the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation have been declared micro-containment zones: Chitra Nagar Residents' Association in Poojappura, Vidyadiraja Nagar Residents Association, Thirumala Sree Krishna Nagar, Vidhyagiri Nagar, Ponnumangalam, Kulakudiyoorkonam and Mannangal Lane.