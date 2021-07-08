COVID-19: Thiruvananthapuram district reports 1,060 new cases

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

08 July 2021 21:13 IST

TPR in the district at 7.4% on July8, death toll rises by 17

The district recorded 1,060 COVID-19 cases and 643 recoveries on Thursday even as the active caseload increased to 9,416. The test positivity rate (TPR) in the district stood at 7.4%.

Three healthcare workers were among those who tested positive. The death toll rose by 17, to touch 2,946 on the day. The district administration has currently placed 34,784 persons in quarantine.

The City police registered 272 cases until 4 p.m. on Thursday for violations of the COVID-19 protocol. These included 63 cases booked under the provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020. A cumulative fine of ₹86,000 was collected from 167 persons who failed to wear masks and five others who violated physical distancing norms.