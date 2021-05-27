COVID-19: Thiruvananthapuram district registers 3,210 new cases

The number of active cases in the district stands at 17,520

The capital district recorded 3,210 COVID-19 cases and 3,247 recoveries on Thursday. With 15,920 people subjected to tests, the test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 20.16%. The number of active cases in the district was 17,520.

While most of the new infections had been attributed to local transmission, the source of infection remained unknown in 146 cases. Ten health workers were among those who tested positive.

The district administration placed 5,229 in quarantine during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of people being monitored to 81,036.

Helplines

Helplines have been established in nine COVID-19 hospitals in the district to disseminate information regarding patients under treatment. The facility has come up in General Hospital, Government Medical College, Peroorkada Model Hospital, taluk hospitals in Parassala and Varkala, Poojappura AVCH Hospital, Pulayanarkotta Chest Diseases Hospital, Neyyattinkara General Hospital and Nedumangad District Hospital.

District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar inaugurated a post-COVID-19 referral centre at the Government Homeopathic Hospital in East Fort on Thursday.