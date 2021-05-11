COVID-19: Thiruvananthapuram district marks its highest single-day spike in deaths

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

11 May 2021 21:12 IST

3,700 test positive for COVID-19 in the district, while the cumulative death toll rises to 1,152

Marking the district’s highest single-day spike in the number of deaths, the COVID-19 death toll rose by 35 on Tuesday, taking its cumulative toll to 1,152.

The deaths that occurred between May 4 and 9 were of people whose ages ranged from 94 to 26. The case fatality ratio (CFR), which has marginally deceased during the last few days, currently stood at 0.62. Kozhikode (703) and Kannur (0.42) trailed Thiruvananthapuram in terms of death toll and CFR respectively.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Thiruvananthapuram mounted to 39,705 when 3,700 more people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. A test positivity rate (TPR) of 27.45% was recorded when 13,478 people were subjected to tests. Ten health care workers were among those who were diagnosed with the disease.

While most of the fresh cases have been attributed to local transmission of the infection, the source was unknown in 403 cases. A total of 2,831 people recovered from the illness during the last 24 hours.

The district authorities placed 4,568 people in quarantine on the day, taking the total number of people being monitored to 95,115. As many as 4,397 people were permitted to conclude quarantine after completing the mandated period without exhibiting any disease symptom.

Containment zones

Meanwhile, new containment zones were declared in Navaikulam grama panchayat (fully) and in Amboori ward in Amboori grama panchayat.

The district panchayat will on Wednesday formally launch its help desk at its headquarters to boost the COVID-19 containment efforts. The public can seek various assistance, including food, treatment, medicine and emergency ambulance service, through the round-the-clock facility. The help desk can be contacted at 9400310017.