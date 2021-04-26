COVID-19 | Thiruvananthapuram district logs 2,020 new cases, 861 recoveries

Thiruvananthapuram

26 April 2021 10:51 IST

Active casepool rises to 15,205

The active COVID-19 caseload in Thiruvananthapuram grew to 15,205 on Sunday after 2,020 new cases were recorded in 24 hours. As many as 861 people recovered from the disease during the period.

According to official data, six more deaths have been attributed to the disease, taking the total COVID-19 toll to 953.

The deceased included four men, aged 68, 65, 64 and 59 years, and two women, aged 60 and 58.

Advertising

Advertising

48,572 in quarantine

The number of people under quarantine has gone up to 48,572 with 4,145 people being asked to go into isolation in 24 hours.

A total of 310 people were allowed to conclude quarantine after completing the mandated period without developing any symptom.

Some officers in the City police have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the past few days. Most of them are attached to the Thiruvallam police station.

Containment zones

Meanwhile, the district administration declared new containment zones in Kanjirampara ward in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, Kolluvila and Arivarikkuzhy in Pulimath grama panchayat, and Kottavila, Changa, Cherukulam and Konganam in Vellanad grama panchayat.