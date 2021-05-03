COVID-19 test positivity rate in Thiruvananthapuram jumps to 31.35%

Police personnel enforce COVID-19 protocol on bus passengers in Thiruvananthapuram. File photo.

Thiruvananthapuram

03 May 2021 10:23 IST

District records 3,424 fresh cases

The COVID-19 test positivity rate (TPR) in Thiruvananthapuram jumped to 31.35% as the district recorded 3,424 fresh cases on Sunday. This took the number of active cases in the district to 27,833, even as 1,899 people recovered from the illness on the day.

The high prevalence of the outbreak was detected when 10,919 people were subjected to COVID-19 testing during the last 24 hours.

The district health authorities had been unable to trace the source of the infection in 231 cases. Four health care workers were among those who tested positive.

Eight more deaths were attributed to the disease in the district. The deceased included six men, aged 83, 73, 65, 58, 57, and 47, and two women, aged 73 and 56. With this, the death toll rose to 999.

The district administration placed 5,370 people under quarantine on the day, taking the total number of people being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms to 74,024. As many as 1,827 people were permitted to conclude quarantine.