COVID-19: Spike in mortality rate in Thiruvananthapuram district

Nine deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in the last three days

The worsening COVID-19 situation has also led to a significant spike in the mortality rate in Thiruvananthapuram district.

As many as nine deaths, which occurred during the last three days, were attributed to the disease on Tuesday. The deceased include six men, aged 75, 70, 67, 61, 58 and 51, and three women, aged 65, 63 and 52. With this, the death toll in the district rose to 964. A total of 54 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the district since April 17.

Besides the death toll, the district also led in the State in terms of case fatality ratio (CFR) that stood at 0.71. Alappuzha and Kannur districts followed at 0.46 each.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 caseload continued an upward trend in Thiruvananthapuram as 2,892 fresh cases were reported on Tuesday. Bringing much relief, however, the recovery rate also continued to increase, while 1,012 people tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 during the last 24 hours.

With 3,839 people more asked to go into quarantine by the district administration, the total number of people being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms had gone up to 54,569. A total of 324 people were permitted to conclude mandatory quarantine.