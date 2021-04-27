COVID-19: Prohibitory orders imposed in more parts of Thiruvananthapuram district

Move comes as test positivity rate goes past 25 in these areas

More parts of the district have come under tight restrictions with the district administration invoking Section 144 of the CrPC to deal with the COVID-19 spread.

Prohibitory orders were clamped in Neyyattinkara municipality, Vembayam, Anad, Pallickal, Pullampara, Pothencode, Kanjiramkulam and Kulathoor grama panchayat on account of a surge in cases. The move comes against the backdrop of the test positivity rates going past 25 in these areas.

Nedumangad municipality, Kottukal, Tholicode, Mangalapuram, Vellarada, Maranaloor, Chenkal, Pallichal, Malayinkeezhu, Vilavoorkal, Vellanad, and Vakkom, Aruvikkara, Amboori, Karode, Perumkadavila, Kattakada, Andoorkanam, Kollayil, Uzhamalackal, Kunnathukal, Aryankode, Poovachal and Balaramapuram grama panchayats has been under similar restrictions.

Attendees in public gatherings, including places of worship, have been limited to five. The total number of attendees in weddings and other social gatherings has been restricted to 25 in these local bodies. Information about all events shall be entered in the ‘event register’ service in COVID-19 Jagratha portal.

All commercial establishments, except shops dealing in essential goods and services like groceries, fruits and vegetables, medicines, fuel stations, will function till 7.30 p.m. All employment and livelihood activities can be undertaken following COVID-19 protocol.

Hotels will be allowed in-house dining till 7.30 p.m. and can provide takeaway and parcels till 9 p.m. Any violations shall lead to immediate closing down of shops for at least two days or more depending on the severity of the violation, District Collector Navjot Khosa said.