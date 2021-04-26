COVID-19 | Over 13,000 violations during weekend in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram

26 April 2021 10:45 IST

48-hour lockdown-like curbs conclude

Over 13,000 COVID-19 violations were detected in the capital district during the course of the 48-hour-long weekend curbs that concluded on Sunday.

While the public largely cooperated with the government’s call to minimise travel and venture outdoors only for essential services, several violations of the pandemic norms were also flagged in various parts of the district.

Considerable public movement was seen on Saturday when Plus two students, accompanied by their parents, attended the Higher Secondary examinations in their schools. However, the situation was much different on Sunday with most staying indoors for most part of the day.

Weddings and funerals

Official sources pointed out that there were also many who headed for weddings and funerals. Invitation cards and self-declarations were verified before permitting their passage.

Notably, the police seized 26 vehicles that were used for ‘avoidable’ travel. In one instance, a motorist from Kazhakuttam claimed to have ridden as far as Museum in order to purchase groceries.

The City police, which had conducted inspections at 39 points, registered 442 cases on Saturday and 303 cases until 4 p.m. on Sunday under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020. As many as 297 people were arrested for serious violations in this regard. A total of 1,526 people were also booked for failing to wear masks. Among them, 632 people were fined. A large number of 6,368 others were let-off with warnings in various parts of the city.

24,969 given warning

Kazhakuttam, Poojappura, Fort, Nemom and Karamana were among those places that recorded the highest numbers of violations. Many cases were also detected in the coastal areas and places near migrant labour camps for failure of maintaining social distancing, official sources said.

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police recorded 5,896 violations on Saturday alone. These included 3,843 people booked for not wearing masks, 1,947 for violating social distancing norms and 106 for other COVID-19 violations. As many as 24,969 people were issued warnings.

On Sunday, the Rural police registered 4,819 violations until 6 p.m. Those who were charged included 2,863 people who failed to wear masks.