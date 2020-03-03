COVID-19 outbreak to impact State’s economy: Isaac

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A prolonged global outbreak of the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is bound to adversely impact the State’s economy, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has cautioned.

While replying to questions in the Assembly on Tuesday, Dr. Isaac assessed that the impact which the pandemic could have on the State would be determined by how the spread of the virus would be contained over the next three months. He raised the possible scenario of a significant dip in foreign tourist inflow as well as remittances from non-resident Keralities (NRKs), both of which were among the major drivers of the local economy.

He elaborated on the glum situation that had unfolded in the Middle East which accounted for a bulk of NRKs. Iran, where 66 deaths have been reported due to the coronavirus spread, has witnessed the highest death toll outside China, the epicentre of the outbreak. Besides, Saudi Arabia has imposed travel bans which was reported to have affected several pilgrims who were set to fly to Jeddah.

The Minister added that the various industrial sectors in the country had begun to feel the impact of the viral outbreak. Nonetheless, the State was able to put up an effective resistance against COVID-19 and was confident of mitigating the repercussions of a global crisis.