COVID-19 comes back to capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

18 May 2020 22:16 IST

Three cases reported today, the first spurt since April 29.

Three men who reached Thiruvananthapuram from abroad over the last few days were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday. With these, the capital district has reported its first set case since April 29.

Two of them, a 32-year-old Kattakada native and a 44-year-old Murukkumpuzha native, came in a special flight from Abu Dhabi on Saturday, May 16, and were subsequently sent to institutional quarantine at the Mar Ivanios College hostel. The third patient, a 43-year-old man from Vellanad, came to Kochi from Maldives in a ship, and was taken to the General Hospital when he arrived in the city.

The three have been placed under treatment in the Government Medical College Hospital here.

Meanwhile, one person who had come in the special flight from Muscat on Sunday evening was hospitalised after developing symptoms in the district. Among the other 43 Thiruvananthapuram natives, 22 were sent to institutional quarantine and 21 were quarantined in their homes. In all, 183 people travelled in the flight. One other passenger was hospitalised in Kollam.

From New Delhi

A Rajdhani Express train from New Delhi is scheduled to reach Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station on Tuesday at 6.15 a.m. Official sources said 603 passengers were expected to get down at Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, as many as 270 people entered the State through the inter-State border at Inchivila on Monday. Among them, 224 people were from Tamil Nadu, while there were 18 from Maharashtra, 15 from Karnataka, 12 from Puducherry, and one from Andhra Pradesh.

The district administration placed 535 people under quarantine as part of the ongoing containment efforts. With this, the number of people under surveillance has gone up to 5,667 out of which 5,169 people were quarantined in their homes. As many as 446 people were being monitored in corona care centres that functioned in various institutions including Mar Ivanios College, IMG training centre, and university women’s hostel.

The Thiruvananthapuram City police has booked 13 people for violating lockdown norms and 98 others for failing to wear masks outdoors. The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police also registered 409 cases, arrested 429 people, and seized 219 vehicles.