COVID-19: Central official reviews plan

Thiruvananthapuram

01 March 2020 00:44 IST

Satisfied with State’s response

A senior official from the Union Ministry of Health, Padmaja Singh (Joint Secretary), who was in the capital on Saturday to assess the State’s COVID 19 preparedness and action plan, has expressed total appreciation and satisfaction at the manner in which the State is monitoring and managing the fluid situation.

Ms. Singh, who met the Health Secretary and the State COVID-19 Outbreak Control and Prevention Cell, was given a complete picture on how the State had managed to diagnose its three COVID-19 cases and, more importantly, how these cases were managed so that there was no secondary transmission at all.

Medical officers from the three districts where the COVID-19 patients were treated made their own presentations, apart from the State’s report on how the COVID-19 Outbreak Control and Prevention Cell worked, alongside departments like the Local Self-Government and primarily the Animal Husbandry and micromanaged every aspect of surveillance and disease management through 18 sub committees. State health officials pointed out that Kerala’s response was pre-emptive and aggressive and that all three COVID-19 cases were already in isolation in hospitals when tests confirmed them to be positive.

