COVID-19 cases soar in Thiruvananthapuram

A health worker at the helpdesk set up at at Fort Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday giving instructions to patients on their arrival.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

31 July 2020 22:39 IST

35 in old-age home, 8 health workers, 6 police personnel among 320 new cases

The daily COVID-19 caseload in the capital district took a massive leap, with 320 people being diagnosed with the disease on Friday.

Only 70 cases were reported on Thursday, and the comparatively lower number was attributed to glitches on the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) portal. Several unreported cases were carried over to the official statistics of Friday.

Of the new cases, 311 persons were infected from other patients, indicating high local transmission.

Advertising

Advertising

Eight health workers are among the infected. While 114 patients recovered, the number of active cases in the district stood at 3,078.

Six nuns, two staff

Thirty-five persons in Shanti Bhavan, an old-age home run by the Missionaries of Charity, at Kochuthura here have tested positive. The patients include 27 residents who are senior citizens with co-morbidities, six nuns, and two employees. They tested positive in antigen tests conducted at the facility. All have been shifted to the General Hospital.

Six police officers tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district. These include four officers in the Kilimanoor police station. They seem to have contracted the infection from an accused in a chain-snatching case who was arrested on July 17. He tested positive on July 27. All other police personnel in the station, including the Circle Inspector, have gone into quarantine. The CI of the Pallikkal police station has been given additional charge of the Kilimanoor station.

Two officers attached to the Special Armed Police camp in Peroorkada, the gunman of Deputy Speaker V. Sasi and a sub-inspector from Kattakada, are the others to be infected. The SI’s wife and a child have also tested positive. Both officers have been residing in the SAP camp.

At Sree Chitra institute

A doctor and a patient in the cardiology wing of the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology too have tested positive. The Thumba cluster appears to grow with 14 new cases being reported in the region. The number of patients have grown to 126, most being workers in the KINFRA International Apparel Park.

Cases have also begun to emerge in Kunnukuzhy where a woman tested positive two days ago. Sixteen residents here tested positive when the Corporation subjected 50 people to tests.

Minister in quarantine

Forest Minister K. Raju has gone into self-quarantine at his official residence here, a day after a person who had taken part in a function he had attended at Kulathupuzha, tested positive.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran’s son has tested positive for the infection. The Minister and his family have been in quarantine since a worker in his official residence tested positive on July 28.